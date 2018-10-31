At Least Eduardo Rodriguez Can Laugh About How Slow He Ran Bases In World Series

Eduardo Rodriguez isn’t laughing at the critics. He’s laughing with them.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher drew the ire of some fans in Game 4 of the World Series when he showed a remarkable lack of hustle while running the bases, getting forced out at second base on a Mookie Betts slow roller down the line. (Click here to watch a video of that play.)

The Red Sox went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in that game and subsequently won the World Series, so nobody actually was that upset with Rodriguez. But the young left-hander still was subject to some good-natured ribbing, like this tweet NBC Sports Boston sent Tuesday night comparing Rodriguez’s slow trot to Devin McCourty’s speedy interception return Monday night.

Rodgriguez didn’t take offense, though. In fact, he found the tweet rather hilarious.

At least he knows he’s not beating Usain Bolt in any future races.

Rodriguez won’t have to do any running Wednesday, as he’ll be perched atop a duck boat in the Red Sox’s World Series victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images