Athletics ‘Opener’ To Join Weird List In Wild Card Game Vs. Yankees

Liam Hendriks will make history Wednesday night when he takes the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Whether it’s good or bad history, however, is up for debate.

Hendriks, a primary reliever, will serve as the “opener” for the Oakland Athletics in their American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees. The Aussie will make the postseason start despite going 0-1 in 25 appearances (eight starts) this season for the A’s.

That last part is significant, as Hendriks will become just the fourth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to start a playoff game after having zero wins during the regular season, according to Elias Sports Bureau, via The Associated Press’ Ronald Blum.

The first to do it? None other than Virgil Trucks, who started twice for the Detroit Tigers in the 1945 World Series, per Blum. Trucks served in World War II that year but returned in time to make one regular season appearance.

Yovani Gallardo, who accomplished the “feat” for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, and Chris Carpenter, who did so for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012, are the only other members of the decidedly random club.

As for the A’s and their “opener” strategy, we don’t think they’re as crazy as everyone else seems to.

