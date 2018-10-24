Barcelona Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

First place in Group B of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League will be up for grabs Wednesday when Barcelona hosts Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona leads La Liga (Spanish first division) and is looking like the juggernaut that won this competition three times from 2009 through 2015. Inter Milan is third in Serie A (Italian first division) and is looking for a statement win that could fuel its first deep run in this tournament since 2010.

Here’s how and when to watch Barcelona vs. Inter online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images