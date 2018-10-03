Tottenham Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Wembley Stadium in London will play host to a fantastic UEFA Champions League Group B matchup between Tottenham and Barcelona on Wednesday.

Tottenham lost to Inter Milan in heartbreaking fashion two weeks ago in its first Champions League game of the season, while Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs need at least a point to give themselves a fighting chance to emerge from a very competitive group.

Here’s how and when to watch Barcelona vs. Tottenham online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images