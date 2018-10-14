Bears’ Leonard Floyd Goes Full WWE On Danny Amendola With Epic Body Slam

Danny Amendola is a little guy who absorbs some pretty big hits.

But even Amendola wasn’t prepared for this bizarre takedown.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and former New England Patriot caught a short pass from quarterback Brock Osweiler in the first quarter Sunday — and promptly was upended by Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd.

And when we say “upended,” we mean upended. (Click here to watch a longer clip of the play.)

Leonard Floyd suplexed Danny Amendola into the turf and gifted the Dolphins a score: https://t.co/PkIzVjMBrI pic.twitter.com/tqZuUXSgZj — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 14, 2018

That’s a WWE-level suplex right there.

Unfortunately for Floyd, you also can’t do that; the Bears linebacker was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving the Dolphins 15 free yards on a drive that would end on a touchdown.

