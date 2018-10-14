Bears Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Miami Dolphins started 3-0 to begin the season but have since lost two in a row ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The good news for the Dolphins is they’re back at home, where Miami is 2-0 this season. The Bears will be a tough test, though, and they sit atop the NFC North division with a 3-1 record and a three-game win streak.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

