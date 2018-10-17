Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 5:25PM

The Boston Bruins will look to win their fifth straight game Wednesday night on the road.

The Bruins visit Scotiabank Saddledome to take on the Calgary Flames, who are coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net after saving 32 of 34 shots in Boston’s 8-2 thumping of the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 13. After a rough Opening Night, the netminder rebounded to win his next two starts.

As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t making any changes from the game against Detroit. Joakim Nordstrom will remain on the second line at left wing, while Anders Bjork and Ryan Donato will be on either side of David Backes on the third line.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-1-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk
Ryan Donato — David Backes — Anders Bjork
Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
John Moore — Brandon Carlo

Tuukka Rask

CALGARY FLAMES (3-2-0)
Johnny Gaudreau — Sean Monahan — Elias Lindholm
Matthew Tkachuk — Mikael Backlund — Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett — Mark Jankowski — James Neal
Garnet Hathaway — Derek Ryan — Austin Czarnik

Mark Giordano — T.J. Brodie
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Stone

Mike Smith

