Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins aim for back-to-back wins Thursday night when they welcome the rival Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden.

Boston snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night in Ottawa, where David Pastrnak’s four points (two goals, two assists) paved the way for a convincing 4-1 win for the B’s.

The Bruins are expected to start Jaroslav Halak in net against the Flyers. The veteran backup goalie still hasn’t lost in regulation. He owns a 2-0-2 record with a 1.74 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

Jeremy Lauzon was called up to the Bruins from Providence on Thursday on an emergency basis. The 21-year-old defenseman could make his NHL debut versus the Flyers on the third pairing alongside Steven Kampfer. Lauzon was a second-round pick by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Here are the projected Bruins-Flyers lines and pairings for Thursday’s game.

BOSTON BRUINS (5-2-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner

Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (4-5-0)

Claude Giroux–Sean Couturier–Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton–Nolan Patrick–Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom–Mikhail Vorobyev–Wayne Simmonds

Dale Weise–Jori Lehtera–Corban Knight

Ivan Provorov–Robert Hagg

Shayne Gostisbehere–Andrew MacDonald

Travis Sanheim–Radko Gudas

Brian Elliott

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images