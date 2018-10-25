Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins aim for back-to-back wins Thursday night when they welcome the rival Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden.
Boston snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night in Ottawa, where David Pastrnak’s four points (two goals, two assists) paved the way for a convincing 4-1 win for the B’s.
The Bruins are expected to start Jaroslav Halak in net against the Flyers. The veteran backup goalie still hasn’t lost in regulation. He owns a 2-0-2 record with a 1.74 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.
Jeremy Lauzon was called up to the Bruins from Providence on Thursday on an emergency basis. The 21-year-old defenseman could make his NHL debut versus the Flyers on the third pairing alongside Steven Kampfer. Lauzon was a second-round pick by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Here are the projected Bruins-Flyers lines and pairings for Thursday’s game.
BOSTON BRUINS (5-2-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner
Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (4-5-0)
Claude Giroux–Sean Couturier–Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton–Nolan Patrick–Jakub Voracek
Oskar Lindblom–Mikhail Vorobyev–Wayne Simmonds
Dale Weise–Jori Lehtera–Corban Knight
Ivan Provorov–Robert Hagg
Shayne Gostisbehere–Andrew MacDonald
Travis Sanheim–Radko Gudas
Brian Elliott
