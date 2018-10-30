Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

by on Tue, Oct 30, 2018 at 2:16PM

The Boston Bruins will try to recover from a disappointing 3-0 loss to the rival Montreal Canadiens when they take on the Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC., on Tuesday night.

It’s the first matchup in a quick two-game road trip that concludes Saturday night in Nashville against the Predators.

The biggest lineup storyline for the Bruins is the return of defenseman Torey Krug, who will be making his season debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.

Jaroslav Halak will start in net for the Bruins. The veteran backup goalie has not yet lost in regulation with a 3-0-2 record. He’s also posted an impressive 1.43 goals against average and a .945 save percentage in six games played.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins-Hurricanes:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-3-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner
Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-4-1)
Micheal Ferland–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen
Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams
Jordan Martinook–Lucas Wallmark–Andrei Svechnikov
Brock McGinn–Nicolas Roy–Valentin Zykov

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton
Calvin de Haan–Justin Faulk
Trevor van Riemsdyk–Brett Pesce

Scott Darling

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties