Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will try to recover from a disappointing 3-0 loss to the rival Montreal Canadiens when they take on the Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC., on Tuesday night.

It’s the first matchup in a quick two-game road trip that concludes Saturday night in Nashville against the Predators.

The biggest lineup storyline for the Bruins is the return of defenseman Torey Krug, who will be making his season debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.

🎥Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Torey Krug will be in the lineup for tonight's contest: pic.twitter.com/DV3JbHM3gi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 30, 2018

Jaroslav Halak will start in net for the Bruins. The veteran backup goalie has not yet lost in regulation with a 3-0-2 record. He’s also posted an impressive 1.43 goals against average and a .945 save percentage in six games played.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins-Hurricanes:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-3-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner

Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–John Moore

Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-4-1)

Micheal Ferland–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams

Jordan Martinook–Lucas Wallmark–Andrei Svechnikov

Brock McGinn–Nicolas Roy–Valentin Zykov

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Calvin de Haan–Justin Faulk

Trevor van Riemsdyk–Brett Pesce

Scott Darling

