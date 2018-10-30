Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will try to recover from a disappointing 3-0 loss to the rival Montreal Canadiens when they take on the Hurricanes in Raleigh, NC., on Tuesday night.
It’s the first matchup in a quick two-game road trip that concludes Saturday night in Nashville against the Predators.
The biggest lineup storyline for the Bruins is the return of defenseman Torey Krug, who will be making his season debut after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.
Jaroslav Halak will start in net for the Bruins. The veteran backup goalie has not yet lost in regulation with a 3-0-2 record. He’s also posted an impressive 1.43 goals against average and a .945 save percentage in six games played.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins-Hurricanes:
BOSTON BRUINS (6-3-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner
Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
CAROLINA HURRICANES (6-4-1)
Micheal Ferland–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen
Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams
Jordan Martinook–Lucas Wallmark–Andrei Svechnikov
Brock McGinn–Nicolas Roy–Valentin Zykov
Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton
Calvin de Haan–Justin Faulk
Trevor van Riemsdyk–Brett Pesce
Scott Darling
