Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins had their win streak snapped Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, and their journey through Alberta resumes Thursday night with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

These teams played in Boston on Oct. 11, when the B’s won 4-1 after a wild first period that saw Boston score three unanswered goals.

Jaroslav Halak was in net for the Bruins that night, and he’ll be between the pipes again Thursday. Boston’s veteran backup goalie is 2-0-0 with a 1.18 goals against average and a .961 save percentage. He’ll be tasked with trying to shut down a talented Oilers offense led by reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid, who scored on the Bruins in their first meeting last week.

This is the final game between these teams during the regular season.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (4-2-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Donato–David Backes–Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

EDMONTON OILERS (2-2-0)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Connor McDavid–Ty Rattie

Tobias Rieder–Leon Draisaitl–Jesse Puljujarvi

Milan Lucic–Ryan Strome–Kailer Yamamoto

Jujhar Khaira–Kyle Brodziak–Zack Kassian

Oscar Klefbom–Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse–Kris Russell

Evan Bouchard–Matt Benning

Cam Talbot

