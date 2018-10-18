Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins had their win streak snapped Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, and their journey through Alberta resumes Thursday night with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.
These teams played in Boston on Oct. 11, when the B’s won 4-1 after a wild first period that saw Boston score three unanswered goals.
Jaroslav Halak was in net for the Bruins that night, and he’ll be between the pipes again Thursday. Boston’s veteran backup goalie is 2-0-0 with a 1.18 goals against average and a .961 save percentage. He’ll be tasked with trying to shut down a talented Oilers offense led by reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid, who scored on the Bruins in their first meeting last week.
This is the final game between these teams during the regular season.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (4-2-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Ryan Donato–David Backes–Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
John Moore–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
EDMONTON OILERS (2-2-0)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Connor McDavid–Ty Rattie
Tobias Rieder–Leon Draisaitl–Jesse Puljujarvi
Milan Lucic–Ryan Strome–Kailer Yamamoto
Jujhar Khaira–Kyle Brodziak–Zack Kassian
Oscar Klefbom–Adam Larsson
Darnell Nurse–Kris Russell
Evan Bouchard–Matt Benning
Cam Talbot
