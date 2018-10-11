Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines, Pairings

Connor McDavid, arguably the best player in the NHL, leads the Edmonton Oilers into Boston on Thursday night for their only appearance at TD Garden during the regular season.

The Bruins are one of three teams McDavid has not scored a goal against, although he has tallied seven assists in four games versus the B’s.

McDavid will try to keep up with the Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. This line dominated the Ottawa Senators in the Bruins’ 6-3 win on Monday. Bergeron had a hat trick, Marchand tallied three assists and Pastrnak scored two goals with two assists.

Jaroslav Halak will start in net for Boston. The veteran goalie won his first start with the Bruins last Thursday in a 4-0 shutout of the Buffalo Sabres.

A win for the Bruins would be their third in a row.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen–David Backes–Anders Bjork

Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

EDMONTON OILERS (0-1-0)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Connor McDavid–Ty Rattie

Milan Lucic–Leon Draisaitl–Kailer Yamamoto

Tobias Rieder–Jujhar Khaira–Zack Kassian

Drake Caggiula–Ryan Strome–Jesse Puljujarvi

Oscar Klefbom–Adam Larsson

Evan Bouchard–Kris Russell

Darnell Nurse–Matt Benning

Cam Talbot

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images