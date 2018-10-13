Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will look to win their fourth straight game Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings, who are looking for their first victory of the 2018-19 season. Boston has won three in a row after dropping its season opener against the Washington Capitals.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net, his third of the season. Backup netminder Jaroslav Halak, who has looked impressive in the early going, will begin the game on the bench.

As for the lines, struggling second-year winger Danton Heinen is expected to be a healthy scratch. Joakim Nordstrom will start left wing on the second line, while Ryan Donato and Anders Bjork will serve wing duties on the third line.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-1-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Donato — David Backes — Anders Bjork

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

John Moore — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

Detroit Red Wings (0-2-2)

Gustav Nyquist — Dylan Larkin — Anthony Mantha

Tyler Bertuzzi — Andreas Athanasiou — Thomas Vanek

Justin Abdelkader — Frans Nielsen — Michael Rasmussen

Darren Helm — Christoffer Ehn — Luke Glendening

Danny DeKeyser — Filip Hronek

Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen

Joe Hicketts — Libor Sulak

Jimmy Howard

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images