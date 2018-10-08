Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will play in front of their fans for the first time since the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs when they welcome the rival Ottawa Senators to TD Garden for a Columbus Day matinee.
Tuukka Rask will return to the Boston net for his second start of the season. His first outing was one he’d like to forget — he gave up five goals in less than two periods in a season-opening loss to the defending champion Washington Capitals. Rask is 11-7-4 with a .925 save percentage in his career versus Ottawa.
Senators goalie Mike Condon will start opposite Rask. The veteran goaltender is making his season debut for Ottawa, and he’ll be aiming to improve on a disappointing 2017-18 campaign during which he went 5-17-5 with a .902 save percentage.
Ryan Donato is expected to remain on Boston’s second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. The 22-year-old forward scored his first goal of the season in Thursday night’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Senators fans will get a look at their team’s future Monday when left winger Brady Tkachuk makes his NHL debut. Tkachuk played at Boston University last season but decided to leave the Terriers following his freshman season to join the pro ranks. He was the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and should bring some much-needed high-end offensive skill to the Sens lineup.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
OTTAWA SENATORS (1-0-1)
Mikkel Boedker–Zack Smith–Mark Stone
Alex Formenton–Chris Tierney–Bobby Ryan
Brady Tkachuk–Matt Duchene–Paul Carey
Magnus Paajarvi–Tom Pyatt–Colin White
Thomas Chabot–Dylan DeMelo
Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman
Maxime Lajoie–Cody Ceci
Mike Condon
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ryan Donato
Danton Heinen–David Backes–Anders Bjork
Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
John Moore–Brandon Carlo
Tuukka Rask
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
