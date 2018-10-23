Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Bruins end a four-game road trip Tuesday night in Ottawa hoping to return to TD Garden with at least one win from their time away from Boston.

The B’s have dropped the first three games of the trip, with the last two to the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers coming in overtime.

These Atlantic Division rivals last played on Columbus Day, when the Bruins dominated the Sens 6-3 in Boston’s home opener.

Tuukka Rask will start for the B’s. He has struggled this season with a 2-2-0 record, a 4.08 goals against average and a .875 save percentage. Rask’s last start came in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 17.

The Bruins still are a bit shorthanded on the blue line with defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller and Torey Krug all battling injuries.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-2-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Chris Wagner–Joakim Nordstrom–Anders Bjork

Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Matt Grzelcyk–Urho Vaakanainen

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (4-2-1)

Mikkel Boedker–Matt Duchene–Colin White

Ryan Dzingel–Chris Tierney–Mark Stone

Magnus Paajarvi — Zack Smith–Tom Pyatt

Alex Formenton–Paul Carey–Bobby Ryan

Thomas Chabot–Dylan DeMelo

Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman

Maxime Lajoie–Christian Jaros

Craig Anderson

