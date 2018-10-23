Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Bruins end a four-game road trip Tuesday night in Ottawa hoping to return to TD Garden with at least one win from their time away from Boston.
The B’s have dropped the first three games of the trip, with the last two to the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers coming in overtime.
These Atlantic Division rivals last played on Columbus Day, when the Bruins dominated the Sens 6-3 in Boston’s home opener.
Tuukka Rask will start for the B’s. He has struggled this season with a 2-2-0 record, a 4.08 goals against average and a .875 save percentage. Rask’s last start came in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 17.
The Bruins still are a bit shorthanded on the blue line with defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller and Torey Krug all battling injuries.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (4-2-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Chris Wagner–Joakim Nordstrom–Anders Bjork
Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
John Moore–Steven Kampfer
Matt Grzelcyk–Urho Vaakanainen
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (4-2-1)
Mikkel Boedker–Matt Duchene–Colin White
Ryan Dzingel–Chris Tierney–Mark Stone
Magnus Paajarvi — Zack Smith–Tom Pyatt
Alex Formenton–Paul Carey–Bobby Ryan
Thomas Chabot–Dylan DeMelo
Mark Borowiecki–Chris Wideman
Maxime Lajoie–Christian Jaros
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP