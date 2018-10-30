Bill Belichick Concerned With Patriots’ Lack Of Depth At Running Back

The New England Patriots didn’t trade for a running back — or anyone else, for that matter — ahead of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon, but they still could add one to their roster before their Sunday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

During an interview Tuesday with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick admitted he’s concerned with his team’s lack of backfield depth.

“We just got back a few hours ago,” Belichick said, “so we’ll kind or recalibrate here and see where we’re at relative to who’s available and how we want to structure our game plan and what we want to do there. That’s one of the things we’re going through (Tuesday). But it’s a consideration, and I’d say it’s a concern.”

Sony Michel’s knee injury has left the Patriots dangerously thin at running back. Case in point: Belichick and his staff opted to use wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson as the team’s primary ball-carrier during Monday night’s 25-6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

With Michel sidelined, Patterson got the start over James White and Kenjon Barner — New England’s only two active running backs — and led all Patriots players with a career-high 10 carries for 38 yards, including a 22-yard dash that helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Despite Patterson’s best efforts, though, Monday’s rushing performance was the Patriots’ worst of the season. They managed just 76 yards on 25 carries as White (eight carries, 15 yards, one touchdown) and Barner (two carries, 4 yards) both were non-factors on the ground.

So, while the Patriots could ride it out with their current group against the Packers, it really would be in their best interest to add another back if they don’t expect Michel to be ready to play Sunday.

As we covered last week, promoting Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad would be an easy way of solving this problem, especially after the Patriots opened a roster spot Tuesday by placing cornerback Eric Rowe on injured reserve. The Patriots also could choose to sign one of the several veteran backs still floating around in free agency — a group that includes the likes of Mike Gillislee, Orleans Darkwa and Charcandrick West.

Michel, who practiced in a limited capacity Saturday, reportedly is considered week to week. Running back Rex Burkhead (neck) is not eligible to return from IR until Week 13.

