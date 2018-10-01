Bill Belichick Hugs Robert Kraft, Congratulates Patriots Owner On 300th Win

The reported strife between Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft was nowhere to be seen Sunday in the New England Patriots’ locker room.

The Patriots’ 38-7 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium marked a milestone for Kraft: His 300th win as owner of the Patriots. Kraft became the fastest NFL owner to reach 300 wins, doing it in just 432 games since purchasing the team in 1994.

In his postgame speech to the team, Belichick acknowledged that feat by presenting Kraft with the game ball.

(Click the link in the tweet below to watch the video.)

Go inside the Patriots locker room as the team celebrates their win over the Dolphins and a special milestone. WATCH: https://t.co/0vfowzfJxK pic.twitter.com/529bMIF8zY — Patriots.com (@PATRIOTSdotCOM) October 1, 2018

Kraft then gave a brief speech, highlighted by a line that may interest those who believe the Patriots’ “triumvirate” of Kraft, Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady will disband soon:

“I hope we’re all together for 400,” Kraft said, as Brady looked on in the background.

The Pats owner later thanked Belichick for the shout-out, which prompted Belichick to hug his boss in a rarely-seen moment of affection.

“You earned it, man. 300 of them. You earned it,” Belichick told Kraft.

Winning cures all, it appears.

One more item to note: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in the locker room for the celebration, likely as a guest of Kraft.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images