Bill Belichick, Patriots Have High Praise For World Series-Bound Red Sox

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick opened his Friday morning news conference with some kind words for the American League champion Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox dispatched the Houston Astros 4-1 on Thursday night to win the best-of-seven AL Championship Series and advance to the World Series for the fourth time in 15 years.

“I don’t think they need (encouragement from me),” the New England Patriots head coach said. “Whatever they need to do, they can do. Hit, pitch, run, play defense, take pitches. They’re good.”

Belichick was similarly complimentary of the Red Sox after attending an August game as a guest of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“What a team they have,” Belichick said at the time. “I marvel at the way they compete, how consistent they’ve been, how many people have contributed, just the overall organization.”

The Red Sox, who won four straight against the Astros after dropping Game 1, have received plenty of support from inside the Patriots’ locker room.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore applauded center fielder — and fellow South Carolina product — Jackie Bradley Jr. after his Game 3 grand slam, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy publicly backed pitcher David Price, who entered the ALCS winless in 10 career postseason starts.

After Price finally snapped that drought with a gem in Game 5, Van Noy took a victory lap on Twitter.

I told y’all about that boy @DAVIDprice24 !! That boy nice! Stop all that hate talk! #congrats #talktohim https://t.co/EyWAQSRFwG — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 19, 2018

The Red Sox, who are seeking Boston’s first championship since the Patriots prevailed over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, will take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 is set for next Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images