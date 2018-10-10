Bill Belichick Shuts Down Big-Picture Angle To Patriots-Chiefs Matchup

FOXBORO, Mass. — In case you were wondering, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick does not believe his team is playing for the top seed in the AFC this weekend.

The 3-2 Patriots take on the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick was asked about that angle Wednesday in one of his weekly news conferences, and he gave an “on to Cincinnati“-type answer.

“I feel like we’re playing Kansas City,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked a follow up on whether it felt like a higher-stakes game. The head coach interrupted the reporter and repeated his previous answer.

“I feel like we’re playing Kansas City,” Belichick said.

It is a little early to be talking about the No. 1 seed in the AFC with it being Week 6 and all. It would be valuable to beat the Chiefs and get the head-to-head tiebreaker for when the playoffs come around, however.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images