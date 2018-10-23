Bill Belichick To Voice Opening Video For World Series Game 1 Broadcast

Don’t be surprised if you get goosebumps just before the start of Game 1 of the World Series.

FOX, which will broadcast Tuesday night’s Fall Classic opener, tabbed Bill Belichick to voice the opening video for Game 1, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. That’s right: Before the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers do battle at Fenway Park, you’ll be treated to the electric voice of the New England Patriots head coach.

#RedSox and #Patriots fans, check this out: Fox’s open to Game 1 of the World Series tonight will be voiced by none other than Bill Belichick. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET for the piece, “How do you make history?” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 23, 2018

This should be good.

Sure, Belichick could surprise everyone and offer some hair-raising monologue. But, at the very least, fans probably should expect around 10 snorts and a minute’s worth of mumbling.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images