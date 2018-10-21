Bill Belichick’s Headband Has Twitter Feeling Awfully Uncomfortable

Bill Belichick might be the greatest coach in NFL history, but a fashionista, he is not.

The New England Patriots head coach rocked an upside-down headband Sunday during his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. Whether Belichick intended for the headband to be upside-down really is anybody’s guess.

(You can click here to see the headband in question.)

As is often the case when Belichick has a wardrobe malfunction, Twitter lost its collective mind.

Check out some of the reactions:

It’ll be OK, people.

Belichick’s headband wound up being the least of Patriots fans’ worries. More concerning was the fact that rookie running back Sony Michel was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images