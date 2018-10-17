Bill Belichick’s Khalil Mack Comment Has Lawrence Taylor All Fired Up

If you’ve followed Bill Belichick over the years, you know the New England Patriots head coach loves him some Lawrence Taylor.

And that love hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Belichick coached Taylor for nearly a decade on 1980s New York Giants as the team’s linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, he indirectly heaped praise on the Hall of Fame linebacker while answering a question about Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, vehemently (by Belichick’s standards) asserting that he’s “not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor’s class.”

A short while later, LT himself chimed in.

Looks like coach and former player have each others’ backs.

Because this is 2018, though, some Twitterers attempted to call Belichick on his bold statement by digging up past interviews in which he compared other players to Taylor.

Uhhhh Bill?? You got some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/eUCjvOP57c — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) October 17, 2018

Yes, Belichick has mentioned Taylor in the same sentence as other quality NFL players over the years. But coaches and players give so many interviews that you could find “receipts” for every notable comment if you look hard enough. Besides, Belichick hasn’t been shy about calling Taylor the best defensive player he’s ever coached.

Mack still is a handful too, of course, and Belichick and Co. will be tasked with slowing him down Sunday when the Patriots visit Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images