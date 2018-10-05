Bill Belichick’s Level Of Interest In Color Rush Uniforms Is About What You’d Expect

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts are playing Thursday night, which means both get the opportunity to show off their Color Rush uniforms if they want to.

When such occasion takes place at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots sport an all-navy blue uniform, with some red and white accents. Some teams get pretty wild with their getups, which can lead to some interesting debate on which squad has the best uniforms.

So what’s Pats head coach Bill Belichick’s favorite color rush? Well, his answer is about what you’d expect.

Bill Belichick pre-game interview on @985TheSportsHub: Question: "What is your favorite color rush uniform?" Belichick: "I don't get into uniforms." Patriots in the all-navy color rush uniforms tonight. Colts in their traditional white-pant, white jersey combination. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 4, 2018

Duly noted.

The Colts, on the other hand, elected to just sport their normal road whites.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images