Bill Simmons Floats Idea Of Patriots Being ‘Lovable Underdogs’ In 2018 Season

For the better part of two decades, the New England Patriots have been the NFL’s version of The Empire from the “Star Wars” universe. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have ruled over the NFL landscape since 2001, appearing in eight Super Bowls and winning five, leading many to root for the eventual fall of their Death Star in Foxboro.

But with Brady now in his age 41 season, and the Patriots looking less talented than normal, has the Empire suddenly transformed into the Rebellion?

On the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons posited that the Patriots have become “lovable underdogs” in 2018, and while we aren’t sure we agree, his reasoning isn’t absurd.

“I think the Patriots are the lovable underdog of the 2018 season,” Simmons told “Cousin” Sal Iacono. “We have a 41-year-old QB, he’s 41, Sal. He’ seven years younger than I am, he’s 41 years old. Our All-Pro tight end is basically on his last legs, it’s just about over at this point it feels like and he didn’t even play (Sunday). The star receivers are former seventh-rounder Julian Edelman; Chris Hogan, just signed from another team was never anybody special; and then Josh Gordon who’s like the all-time reclamation project. He’s not even running full speed, I don’t know if he’s winded from years of whatever he was doing or whatever, but he had a breakaway catch today and he wasn’t even going full speed.

“We are on I think our third running back. But we had both first-round picks this year, it looks like they’re out for the year. I think Sony Michel, that did not look good. I’m assuming he’s out for the year. They already lost Isaiah Wynn. They lost Duke Dawson who they picked 56th, he’s supposed to be the slot (corner) this year. And they lost (Ja’Whaun) Bentley who’s a middle linebacker. All four of their picks in this year’s draft are gone. They lost the (Defaltegate) pick. They like have guys on the defense, they had cornerbacks today — J.C. Jackson, it’s like this guy’s involved in multiple plays and I didn’t even know who he was three weeks ago. Sal, this is incredible, it’s emotional, it reminds me of Hoosiers, why aren’t people talking about the Pats as one of the lovable underdogs of our lifetime?”

OK, so that last part was a complete joke.

The rest of Simmons’ analysis, however, isn’t that ridiculous. With Rob Gronkowski ailing and the backfield injury-riddled, the Patriots’ offense is relying on Gordon and Brady to develop chemistry quickly and for Edelman to stay healthy. New England’s defense struggled early in the season, and while Brian Flores’ unit has picked up the slack in recent weeks, it still is a far cry from a championship-caliber unit. If any other team had these issues it might qualify for the “lovable underdog” category, but that’s probably not the case with the Patriots.

