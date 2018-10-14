Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin Blows Off Josh Allen’s Pregame Warmup Request

Kelvin Benjamin prepares for NFL games on his own terms, apparently.
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on the NRG Stadium field Sunday getting ready for a Week 6 tilt against the Houston Texans when rookie quarterback Josh Allen apparently approached Benjamin to ask if he could run a few routes to help him warm up.
Here’s how that went, according to WHAM-13’s Jenna Cottrell:
At least he’s honest?
Benjamin’s blunt answer quickly made the rounds on Twitter, where many criticized the 27-year-old for blowing off his rookie QB.
Others, such as former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, urged folks not to read into a quick moment that happened well before the game began.
Of course, it’d be easier to let Benjamin off the hook if he was having a better season. The Bills wideout — who was involved in some pregame drama with Cam Newton earlier in the preseason — has just eight catches for a combined 103 yards through five games, and his 30.8 catch percentage is the second-lowest in the entire NFL among qualified pass-catchers.
Basically, it sounds like Benjamin could use the extra practice. Maybe he’s putting in the work some other time.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP