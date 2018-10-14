Bills’ Kelvin Benjamin Blows Off Josh Allen’s Pregame Warmup Request

Kelvin Benjamin prepares for NFL games on his own terms, apparently.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on the NRG Stadium field Sunday getting ready for a Week 6 tilt against the Houston Texans when rookie quarterback Josh Allen apparently approached Benjamin to ask if he could run a few routes to help him warm up.

Here’s how that went, according to WHAM-13’s Jenna Cottrell:

#Bills Josh Allen just asked Kelvin Benjamin if he wanted to work on routes pregame during warm ups. Kelvin’s answer: No — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 14, 2018

To further clarify, It was about an hour and half before the game. Benjamin remained on the field afterwards while the other WR's ran routes for Allen. I was not the only reporter to hear the conversation. — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 14, 2018

At least he’s honest?

Benjamin’s blunt answer quickly made the rounds on Twitter, where many criticized the 27-year-old for blowing off his rookie QB.

Without the benefit of context here, players have their own pre-game routines, receivers included, but a "No" response by Kelvin Benjamin never would have been acceptable to, say, Peyton Manning. There should come a time when a QB isn't asking but demanding. https://t.co/375VXYdZx6 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 14, 2018

Kelvin Benjamin continues to be one of the biggest doofuses in the league. https://t.co/uZMkIBITnf — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 14, 2018

Others, such as former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, urged folks not to read into a quick moment that happened well before the game began.

People get ready for a game however they may choose to get ready for a game. Don’t crucify Kelvin Benjamin for this. You don’t know his routine smh. https://t.co/RBaOwlLjWo — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 14, 2018

Of course, it’d be easier to let Benjamin off the hook if he was having a better season. The Bills wideout — who was involved in some pregame drama with Cam Newton earlier in the preseason — has just eight catches for a combined 103 yards through five games, and his 30.8 catch percentage is the second-lowest in the entire NFL among qualified pass-catchers.

Basically, it sounds like Benjamin could use the extra practice. Maybe he’s putting in the work some other time.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images