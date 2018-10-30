Bills Mafia Leaves Mark On Patriots Game By Throwing Sex Toy On Field

If you thought football was supposed to be good old-fashioned wholesome family fun, you were sadly mistaken Monday night.

During the third quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field, some lubricated members of the Bills Mafia interjected some good old adult fun when they tossed a sex toy onto the field.

Classic Bills Mafia.

While this has become somewhat of habit when the Patriots visit upstate New York, it’s most certainly harmless fun.

The Patriots, for what it’s worth, did need a little bit of a boost, as they only led the Bills 9-6 in the third quarter, but we doubt the Buffalo sex shop special is what they had in mind.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images