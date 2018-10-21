Bills Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Desperation will be in the air Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Indianapolis Colts have lost four in a row to drop to a putrid 1-5, but they may have a shot at victory when the Buffalo Bills come to town. That’s because the Bills will roll out third-string quarterback Derek Anderson, as Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman both are out with injuries.
Can Anderson secure an “upset” road win for the 2-4 Bills?
Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Colts:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
