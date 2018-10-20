Boston Bruins Injuries: Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller

The Boston Bruins will be down another defenseman before their Saturday night matchup.

Before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Area, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy provided updates on Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy, who both are absent from the team’s lineup. Miller has been dealing with a hand injury after he blocked a shot in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Bruce Cassidy on Kevan Miller: "[A shot] hit his hand. I don’t know what particular part of his hand. So he has to go back and get it further evaluated. We’ll probably have a better idea in a few days what the X-ray shows and whether they cast it or if he has to miss time." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2018

McAvoy, however, hasn’t been “feeling right” since getting hit in Edmonton, but Cassidy doesn’t believe it’s related to a heart condition the 20-year-old had corrected last season.

Bruce Cassidy on Charlie McAvoy: "We contacted our medical staff back home and he’s on a plane today to undergo some tests. It’s a vague answer because we don’t know what’s going on. Charlie said he wasn’t feeling right, we want to make sure he gets looked at and go from there." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2018

Cassidy on McAvoy (cont.): "I think he got hit against Edmonton or he did get hit against Edmonton last week, hasn’t felt well. He was trying to play through it…we want to make sure he’s doing OK, so that’s step one." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2018

The Black and Gold recalled Urho Vaakanainen on an emergency basis with both defenseman back in Boston. The first-round 2017 NHL Draft pick will play alongside Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday night when the puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images