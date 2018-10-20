Boston Bruins Injuries: Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller

The Boston Bruins will be down another defenseman before their Saturday night matchup.
Before the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Area, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy provided updates on Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy, who both are absent from the team’s lineup. Miller has been dealing with a hand injury after he blocked a shot in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
McAvoy, however, hasn’t been “feeling right” since getting hit in Edmonton, but Cassidy doesn’t believe it’s related to a heart condition the 20-year-old had corrected last season.
The Black and Gold recalled Urho Vaakanainen on an emergency basis with both defenseman back in Boston. The first-round 2017 NHL Draft pick will play alongside Matt Grzelcyk on Saturday night when the puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
