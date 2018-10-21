Boston Bruins Seeking More Production, Consistency From Third Line

The Boston Bruins’ first line has powered the team to start the season, but the Black and Gold are struggling to find points elsewhere.

The Bruins’ third line, specifically, hasn’t been able to get things going, as Anders Bjork, David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom have combined for three points on the campaign. It went from bad to worse for the third line Saturday, as Backes (not feeling well) was a late scratch right before puck drop against the Vancouver Canucks.

To see a breakdown of Boston’s production by line, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports