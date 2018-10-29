Boston Globe Celebrates Red Sox’s World Series Win On Front Pages

Run, don’t walk, to your local newstands.

The Boston Globe commemorated the Boston Red Sox’s World Series 2018 triumph on the front pages Monday’s general news and sports sections. While many Red Sox fans seek to acquire physical copies of the newspaper, others might just want to see how the region’s newspaper of record marked the franchise’s latest title.

The Globe produced Monday’s papers hours after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the Fall Classic.

Monday’s edition joins those the newspaper printed after each of the Red Sox’s eight previous titles.

Take a look at the Globe's front page for each #RedSox World Series victory from 1903 to 2018. https://t.co/czFIdWQzXi pic.twitter.com/guh4UeVmGh — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 29, 2018

But let’s be honest: the latest championship is inevitably the sweetest.

