Boston Sports Teams Laud Red Sox For Bringing (Another) Title To City

Boston knows the drill by now.

The Boston Red Sox added to the city’s ridiculously stocked trophy case Sunday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium to win their ninth championship in franchise history and fourth title since 2004.

The Red Sox aren’t the only team around here familiar with winning, though. Boston professional sports teams now have won 11 championships since 2001 — five for the New England Patriots, four for the Red Sox and one each for the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics — including four in the last six years.

So, as is tradition, the local sports fraternity congratulated their Red Sox counterparts Sunday night for bringing home another title.

Damage done, indeed. The New England Revoluation even got in on the act, too:

Several former Boston athletes (and high-profile fans) also sent Twitter love the Red Sox’s way in what was a historic night for one of the most dominant teams in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images