Brad Marchand Bloodies Lars Eller With Huge Punches In Bruins-Capitals Game

The Boston Bruins couldn’t have kicked off the 2018-19 NHL season any worse, and the frustration from Wednesday’s season opener eventually boiled over for Brad Marchand.

With the Washington Capitals dominating the Bruins 7-0 late in the third quarter at Capital One Arena, Marchand gave his team a bit of spark when he dropped the gloves with Lars Eller. While the jolt, of course, was too little too late, Marchand made his mark when he landed a couple heavy shots to Eller’s head, which left the Caps forward leaking.

You can watch the scrap in the video here and see a snapshot of Eller’s bloody mug here.

The defending Stanley Cup champions rolled on for a decisive 7-0 win. The B’s won’t have to wait very long to turn things around, though, as they’ll take the ice Thursday night against the Sabres in Buffalo.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports