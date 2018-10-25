Brad Marchand Explains Nifty Puck Handling That Led To David Pastrnak Goal

It’s no secret the Boston Bruins’ first line is a powerful force.

The trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have combined for 44 (!) points through the first nine games of the season. There’s been just two games opponents were able to keep the three from logging a goal or assist.

The top line continued its hot start in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Pastrnak paced his teammates with four points, while Bergeron had three and Marchand had one.

Marchand’s solo point certainly caught the attention of many with his sweet puck handling as he dangled through the slot before passing to Pastrnak, who hammered it home for his second goal of the game.

Marchand knew as he was coming up the ice that he wanted to connect with his teammate, but was having trouble locating an open spot. But as that line has does many times before, they made it work and connected for the goal.

“I was kind of looking for Pasta the whole way,” Marchand said, via NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “I didn’t see a good lane. He reached, I teached. Luckily it went in.”

The tally made it 4-1 with 5:31 left in the game before it capped off an eight-point night from the deadly trio.

