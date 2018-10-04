Brad Marchand Has Colorful Reaction To Bruins’ Blowout Loss To Capitals

Wednesday night wasn’t the best game for the Bruins.

Boston got pummeled 7-0 in the season opener at Capital One Arena at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

The loss didn’t seem to faze Brad Marchand, however.

The winger, who dropped the gloves with Lars Eller in the third period, was asked how the Bruins will regroup and turn the page after Wednesday’s game.

Brad Marchand: "It's (bleeping) one game. It's nothing. We'll let it go and worry about tomorrow tomorrow." — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 4, 2018

Marchand certainly has a point. While it was discouraging for Boston to let up seven goals to open the campaign, there’s still plenty of hockey left to be played. The Bruins will quickly have to put the loss behind them as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images