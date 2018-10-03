Brad Stevens Sends Reality Check To Celtics Amid Lackluster Preseason

Brad Stevens isn’t afraid to tell it like it is.

While the Boston Celtics head coach never hesitates to credit his players when it’s due, he also doesn’t shy away from criticism when the C’s aren’t playing to the level they’re capable of.

The latter largely has been the case for the C’s this preseason, which continued Tuesday night when Boston fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 at TD Garden. Following the loss, which dropped the Celtics to 1-2 in the preseason, Stevens didn’t mince words when assessing his team’s play of late.

Brad Stevens: "I couldn’t be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 3, 2018

Stevens’ words are warranted. While you shouldn’t put too much stock in the preseason, the Celtics’ offense has looked rather anemic and the defense has allowed over 100 points in each of the three contests. Not to mention, Stevens’ comment could serve as motivation for the Celtics, who will be tasked with living up to high expectations and avoiding complacency.

Boston will play its preseason finale in Cleveland on Saturday before kicking things off with an Opening Night battle against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports