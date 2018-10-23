Brandon Ingram Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Role In Lakers-Rockets Fight

Brandon Ingram isn’t afraid to own up his actions. And he showed that Monday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Lakers guard, along with his teammate Rajon Rondo were ejected during Saturday night’s contest against the Houston Rockets for their part in a skirmish that took place during the fourth quarter.
Along with Ingram and Rondo, Rockets point guard Chris Paul also was ejected. The three all landed punches, and each player was suspended (Ingram four games, Rondo three games and Paul two games).
Ingram, however, took the high rode when speaking about his role in the fracas to The Athletic’s Bill Oram. While Rondo, on the other hand, didn’t say much.
The two teams don’t meet again until Dec. 13. So there’s no telling whether the bad blood will spill over in their next matchup.
