Brandon Lloyd Tells Story Of Tom Brady Flipping Out At Aaron Hernandez

Tom Brady was among those trying to keep Aaron Hernandez on the right path. And despite the efforts of the New England Patriots quarterback and others, Hernandez’s troubles didn’t stop once he made it to the NFL.

Though Hernandez now is deceased, more and more stories are trickling out about him, thanks to a Boston Globe Spotlight report on the former tight end.

In Part 3 of the series, author Bob Hohler spoke to some of Hernandez’s former teammates about what he was like around the team. He was described as pretty childish, “cocky and crass,” but that he could snap and become angry quickly.

Ex-Pats receiver Brandon Lloyd shared a story about Brady becoming “enraged” at Hernandez once because of his behavior.

“Hernandez’s erratic behavior enraged Brady, the legendary team leader, one day when Hernandez was sitting out practice because of an injury,” Hohler wrote. “On the sidelines of the non-contact practice, called a ‘walkthrough,’ Hernandez kept referring to Belichick as ‘daddy,’ as he had all season.

“‘He was out at the walkthrough in flip-flops trying to run around,’ Lloyd said. ‘He was laughing. He was loud. And Tom keeps it serious in the walkthrough. And Tom says, ‘Shut the f— up. Get the f— out of here.’

“Lloyd recalled that Hernandez’s mood transformed instantly: ‘It was like he went from this child-like, laughing, disruptive behavior … and he storms off in a fit of rage.'”

Knowing what we do about Brady, it’s not exactly a surprise that such behavior would strike a nerve with him.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports