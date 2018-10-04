Braves-Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 1 Online

The Atlanta Braves’ rebuild didn’t take long.

Two seasons removed from a 93-loss, last-place season, the Braves are back in the playoffs and will start their latest journey Thursday night in Los Angeles in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

It’s Atlanta’s first trip to the playoffs since 2013, but October baseball is becoming habitual for the Dodgers, who are making their sixth straight playoff appearance. They’ve gotten better every fall, coming within one game of a World Series title last season, and they hope to finish the job this year.

Here’s how you can watch Game 1 of the NLDS.

When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8:37 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.TV

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images