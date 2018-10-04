Brewers Vs. Rockies Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 1 Online

The Colorado Rockies’ week-long tour of the United States continues Thursday in Milwaukee where they begin the National League Division Series against the Braves.

The Rockies, who finished played Sunday in Colorado, traveled to Los Angeles on Monday where they lost to the Dodgers in a one-game playoff for the National League West title. That forced the Rockie to play Tuesday in Chicago in the National League wild-card against the Cubs.

Colorado won that to earn a right to take on the Brewers in the NLDS. Milwaukee, meanwhile, won its own one-game playoff Monday against the Cubs and is looking to advance beyond the LDS for the first time since 2011.

Here’s how and when to watch Game 1 of Brewers-Rockies.

When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images