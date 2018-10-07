Brewers Vs. Rockies Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 3 Online

The Colorado Rockies need a win in Game 3 of the National League Division Series or they’ll be eliminated from the 2018 MLB postseason by the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers won both games at Miller Park to take a commanding 2-0 lead. A win for Milwaukee would clinch its first National League Championship Series appearance since 2011.
Here’s how and when to watch Brewers vs. Rockies:
When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 4:37 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Live stream: FuboTV
