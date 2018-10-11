Brock Holt Explains Why Red Sox Are Comfortable With David Price Starting ALCS Game 2

There’s not usually a ton of confidence in David Price once the calendar hits October.

That is, outside the confines of the Boston Red Sox clubhouse.

Price long has struggled as a starter in the postseason, most recently getting shelled by the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. But with the Red Sox advancing to the American League Championship Series, he now will have another opportunity, this time against the Houston Astros in Game 2.

Because of his track record, many fans are skeptical of Price getting another chance as a starter. But manager Alex Cora has confidence in the left-hander, and during an appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” Brock Holt expressed a similar sentiment.

“We want him on the mound,” Holt said, via WEEI.com. “I really feel like he’s going to go out and throw the ball like he’s capable of throwing it. I don’t think there’s any guy in the clubhouse who’s worried about David Price pitching. We want him to throw the ball, he’s a huge part of why we’ve been so good, and he’s going to be a huge part of why we get to where we want to be in the end.

“The success he’s had in his career throughout the regular season, it’s going to translate to the postseason one of these times,” Holt added. “We have all of the faith in him as a starting pitcher, and we want him to have the ball. We’re excited about him getting the ball in Game 2.”

The Red Sox certainly could benefit from Price being at his best, because when he is he’s among the league’s best hurlers.

With Game 1 set to take place Saturday at Fenway, Price’s shot will come Sunday.

