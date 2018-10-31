Brock Holt Greeting Jimmy Fund Patients Before Red Sox Parade Will Warm Your Heart

Brock Holt is a pretty incredible human.

In addition to what he brings the Boston Red Sox on the field, the role he plays for the city off of it is even bigger. Holt has become one of the Red Sox’s biggest contributors to the Jimmy Fund, routinely visiting the patients and spreading joy.

Prior to the Sox’s World Series parade Wednesday, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Holt. But their discussion was paused for a moment when Holt noticed he was passing the duck boat filled with kids from the Jimmy Fund. In addition to running over to say hello and give the kids high fives, he referred to many of them by name.

Get your tissues ready.

WATCH: Brock Holt gets excited to run into his friends at @TheJimmyFund during an interview with @MichaelaNESN pic.twitter.com/OJKPLSfWw2 — NESN (@NESN) October 31, 2018

What a class act.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images