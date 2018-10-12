Brock Holt, Xander Bogaerts Express Respect For Astros Ahead Of ALCS

It will be a heavyweight bout in the 2018 American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox, who posted the top regular-season record with 108 wins, will square off against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who ended Boston’s season last year in the AL Division Series.

Ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 at Fenway Park, Brock Holt and Xander Bogaerts expressed just how tough a challenge the Astros will be for the Red Sox. To hear from them, as well as manager Alex Cora, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.