Brock Holt’s Wikipedia Gets Appropriate Update After Cycle Vs. Yankees

Brock Holt had Wikipedia’s editorial staff scrambling Monday night.

The Boston Red Sox utilityman starred in his team’s 16-1 Game 3 victory over the New York Yankees, going 4-for-6 while becoming the first player to hit for the cycle in Major League Baseball history. The performance was one of many that helped Boston take a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series.

Holt’s big game also prompted multiple Wikipedia edits that were quickly deleted. The first was a hilarious amendment to the MLB cycles page, while the other was change made to Holt’s actual page.

Check this out:

“October 8th, 2018, he cemented his place in Red Sox history by hitting the first postseason cycle and crushing the hopes and dreams of the New York Yankees.”

(You can click here to view a screenshot of the since-edited page.)

Why fans bother making such edits is anyone’s guess, as they typical are eliminated within seconds. But hey, they’re entertaining while they last.

As for the Red Sox and the Yankees, they’ll meet Tuesday night in Game 4 of their best-of-five series. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images