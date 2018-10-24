Broncos Cut Chad Kelly After Arrest, Reported Altercation At Halloween Party

Character issues made Chad Kelly the very last pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he wasted little time reminding everyone of why he slipped so much.

The Denver Broncos released the quarterback Wednesday after he was arrested earlier in the week and charged with trespassing.

Kelly reportedly entered a house in the Denver area and sat down on a couch where he started mumbling incoherently. After being chased out of the house, Kelly was eventually arrested.

Kelly’s arrest came on the same night that teammate Von Miller hosted a players-only Halloween party, and it was assumed Kelly came from that party.

The latest reporting from NFL Media’s James Palmer backs up that notion and adds more information about what led to Kelly’s arrest. According to Palmer, Kelly got into an altercation at the party.

As @RapSheet reported, #broncos have released QB Chad Kelly following Tuesday’s arrest for trespassing. Per sources, Prior to the arrest Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest at Von Miller’s party & with hired security while being escorted out of the party — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2018

Kelly is no stranger to off-field issues. The 24-year-old’s struggles began when he was kicked off his high school team for disciplinary reasons. He eventually went to play at Clemson and ultimately was dismissed from that program, too. After getting back on track at the junior college level, Kelly went to Ole Miss where he performed well and mostly stayed out of trouble.

