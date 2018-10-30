Broncos’ Von Miller Reacts To Demaryius Thomas Trade With Comical Sadness

Demaryius Thomas’ departure from Denver has brought sorrow to his former teammates.

Several Broncos players expressed such sentiment Tuesday following the team’s decision to trade the veteran wide receiver to the Houston Texans during the NFL trade deadline. After news broke of Denver dealing Thomas and a seventh-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for fourth- and seventh-round picks, Broncos linebacker sent this comically heartfelt message to Thomas via Twitter.

@DemaryiusT ima cry in the car… 😢 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) October 30, 2018

For the uninitiated, that line comes straight out of the 1995 hit movie “Friday”, and the reference is perfect, given that Thomas and Miller were teammates since the 2011 season and won Super Bowl 50 together in 2016.

Miller wasn’t the only one in Denver who publicly lamented Thomas’ trade to Houston. Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Chris Harris, center Matt Paridis and others joined Broncos officials in honoring Thomas upon his exit.

@DemaryiusT hard to see my Boy go . 8 years of making each other better everyday . Ball out big bro just not next week lol — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 30, 2018

The Broncos’ warm feelings for Thomas might subside by Sunday when they kick off their Week 9 game against … the Texans.

The welcoming the Broncos and their fans give Thomas at Mile High Stadium after seven-plus years of service should be a sight to see for NFL fans of all stripes.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images