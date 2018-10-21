Browns Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Do you like high-scoring, undisciplined football?

Well, have we got a game for you.

The 2-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the 2-3-1 Cleveland Browns in a game that could be eye candy for fantasy football owners, but an eyesore for those who enjoy good football. The game also features a pair of No. 1 overall draft picks in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers signal-caller Jamies Winston.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV