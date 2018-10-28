Browns Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers still are waiting on Le’Veon Bell, but they can maintain hold of the AFC North’s top spot Sunday by winning a divisional matchup.

The 3-2-1 Steelers will host the 2-4 Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field as they hope to build on a two-game winning streak. Pittsburgh’s defense has tightened up in those two wins and could present a challenge to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and the visiting Browns, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime last Sunday in their second consecutive loss.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Steelers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images