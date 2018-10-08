Bruce Cassidy Approves Of ‘Yankees Suck’ Chant During Bruins-Senators

Boston Bruins fans certainly are ready for Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

So, too, is Bruce Cassidy.

The Boston Red Sox, of course, will square off with the New York Yankees on Monday night looking to go up 2-1 in their best-of-five series. New Englanders are eager to see the Red Sox take down their bitter rivals, and it showed during the Bruins’ home opener Monday afternoon.

At one point during Boston’s 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, a “Yankees suck!” chant broke out in the TD Garden.

(You can click here for video evidence.)

Shocking.

After the game, Cassidy was asked about his thoughts on the chant. His response should go over well with Red Sox fans.

“I agree with that chant, by the way,” Cassidy said. “I’m all for it. Tonight will be a big game, obviously, in a best of five. I’m excited for the Red Sox.”

Cassidy understandably enjoys coaching in what might be the best sports town in the United States.

“I’m excited to see the Celtics play, I was at a game in the finals last year against Cleveland and they’re a fun group to watch,” he said. “Obviously all four teams have aspirations of winning — we just started, the Patriots just started — but the Red Sox are there and the Celtics are right around the corner. I think it’s great to be (a New England sports fan).

“Let’s face it, when you have four teams that are in the mix … it’d suck to be like Cleveland.”

Well said, Bruce.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images