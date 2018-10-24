Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Credits Bruins For Keeping Composure In Win Over Senators

by on Tue, Oct 23, 2018 at 10:46PM

The Boston Bruins ended their losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, but the victory at Canadian Tire Centre wasn’t without some frustration.

The Bruins fell victim to a handful of questionable calls in the battle between Atlantic Division rivals, but Boston maintained its focus en route to a convincing win.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his players for not losing their cool and instead keeping their eyes on the prize. To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

