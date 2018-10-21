Bruce Cassidy Frustrated After Bruins’ Overtime Loss Vs. Canucks

Bruce Cassidy had a lot to be frustrated about Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins started their game against the Vancouver Canucks off slow, giving up a first-period goal in the opening four minutes. But after that, the B’s looked like a totally different team.

It wasn’t enough, however, as the Canucks survived Boston with a 2-1 win in overtime.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy caught up with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley to discuss his frustrations, noting he believed Boston was the better team in the final two periods.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.